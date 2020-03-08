Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles with 11 assists
Fox produced 14 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's 123-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Although Fox struggled with his shot in the victory, he was effective in getting the ball to all of his playmakers as they tied a single-game record for 3-pointers in the contest. Fox is on an excellent five-game run, averaging 23.2 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over that span.
