Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Doubtful for Saturday
Fox (back) is being considered doubtful for Saturday's game against Phoenix.
Fox was unable to return to Thursday's matchup due to back spasms, and it appears he's in danger of missing his second straight game. Assuming he's ruled out before tipoff, expect Cory Joseph to draw the start at point guard.
