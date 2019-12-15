Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Doubtful Sunday
Fox (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors.
Fox expects to return soon from his sprained left ankle, but it's unlikely his return will be as soon as Sunday. Assuming he's out, his next opportunity to play arrives Tuesday against the Hornets.
