Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Doubtful to play Sunday
Fox (quad) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Raptors, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox suffered a bruised quad in Thursday's loss to the Wolves, which limited him to just seven minutes. He's apparently still bothered by the issue, and the expectation at this point is he'll be held out Sunday. Look for a more definitive update on Fox's status after shootaround Sunday morning.
