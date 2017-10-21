Fox tallied nine points (4-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 93-88 win over the Mavericks.

Fox has flashed his potential during the first two games of the season, totaling 23 points and 15 assists across 50 minutes. There were questions surrounding what his workload may be considering the team signed George Hill, a starting-caliber guard, in the offseason. But, as long as Fox can continue getting sixth-man minutes, he should be fantasy relevant.