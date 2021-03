Fox finished a loss to Charlotte on Sunday with 20 points (9-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 14 assists.

Fox was far from efficient from the field and missed three of his four free-throw attempts, but he was impressive as a distributor, collecting a season-best 14 assists. The fourth-year point guard is on pace for a career-best 7.4 dimes per game this season, and he ranks 12th in the league in that category.