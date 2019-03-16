Fox finished with 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a block over 29 minutes in the Kings' loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Fox has been hot in the month of March, averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in six games. Much improved from his rookie season to this season, Fox has an incredibly high ceiling and has yet to tap into his full potential as he inches toward becoming a 20 point-10 assist player.