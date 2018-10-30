Fox scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-113 win over the Heat.

The second-year point guard has led the Kings to a surprising 4-34 record to kick off the season, averaging 18.0 points, 7.1 assists, 4.1 boards and 1.4 steals per contest. Fox's three-point shooting is still a work in progress, but otherwise he seems headed for a breakout campaign.