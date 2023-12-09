Fox chipped in 34 points (11-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 114-106 victory over the Suns.

Fox has been on an absolute tear for the Kings. In his last 10 games, Fox has averaged 30.8 points, 6.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.1 three-pointers. His perimeter shooting has improved a ton this season, as he's on pace to easily set a new career-best mark with 3.0 three-pointers per game.