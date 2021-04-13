Fox scored 43 points (15-30 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-15 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Fox matched his season-high with 30 shots from the field and was effective from both two and three-point range. On the other hand, he was horrific from the free-throw line, where he also matched his season-high number of attempts. Otherwise, Fox's production remained strong across the board, as he tallied at least one steal for the 12 consecutive game and at least six assists for the fifth straight contest.