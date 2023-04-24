Fox posted 38 points (14-31 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 126-125 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Fox almost pulled out a miracle win Sunday, pouring in a game-high 38 points. He has been simply tremendous thus far during the playoffs but will need to keep his foot on the gas should the Kings hope to wrestle back the advantage in Game 5, to be played on Wednesday. In front of a vocal home crowd, Fox will once again be at the forefront of their efforts.