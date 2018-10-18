Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Drops seven dimes in opening loss
Fox tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Jazz.
Fox turned in a very efficient performance despite the loss. Now in his second the job as the Kings' floor general is his to lose and based on projected playing time alone he is a great asset for fantasy owners. His assist total far exceeded his 4.4 assist-per-game average from which is a good sign, especially against Utah's superior defense.
