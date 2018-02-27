Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Efficient over 27 minutes in defeat
Fox provided 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.
Fox was efficient with his modest opportunities, leading to a solid, albeit unspectacular, final line. After an inconsistent start to his career, the rookie has been much steadier since the calendar flipped to 2018, posting double-digit scoring efforts on 18 occasions, with two of those performances qualifying as double-doubles. While his facilitation skills are still somewhat of a work in progress, Fox figures to remain locked into a starting role for the balance of the season, keeping his value secure across all formats.
