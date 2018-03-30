Fox contributed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.

Fox had his shot back in line after a 2-for-10 showing against the Mavericks on Tuesday, but his reduced usage led to a third single-digit scoring tally over the last four games. The rookie's struggles from distance have held him down recently, as he's just 1-for-11 from distance over the last four contests.