Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Eight points in 28 minutes Thursday
Fox contributed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.
Fox had his shot back in line after a 2-for-10 showing against the Mavericks on Tuesday, but his reduced usage led to a third single-digit scoring tally over the last four games. The rookie's struggles from distance have held him down recently, as he's just 1-for-11 from distance over the last four contests.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Quiet in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid all-around game in defeat•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Records four steals in narrow loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 20 in Wednesday's OT win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Ekes out double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will play Sunday vs. Denver•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.