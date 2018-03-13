Fox scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 10 assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 106-101 loss to the Thunder.

It's his third double-double of the season, and first since Jan. 13. Fox has been providing the Kings with some consistent offense, scoring in double digits in eight of his last nine games while averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 assists, 2.1 boards, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch. The rookie has a bright future, but he's proving to have some fantasy value in the present as well.