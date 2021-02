Fox compiled 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Heat.

Fox's double-double was efficient but not spectacular. His scoring is heading in the wrong direction after a one-game absence, diving from 23 to 19, and now down to 11 points in Thursday's loss.