Fox scored a game-high 39 points (17-33 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Spurs.

On a night without much defense being played at either end of the court, Fox was nearly able to score at will and set a new career high for points -- topping the 34 he dropped on the Clippers in late January. The loss deals a big blow to the Kings' chances of clawing their way into the Western Conference playoff picture, but the third-year point guard should remain productive right to the end.