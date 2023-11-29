Fox posted 29 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-17 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 124-123 victory over the Warriors.

Fox has enjoyed better shooting nights than Wednesday's effort, but his massive volume allowed enough shots to fall. He came one assist shy of a double-double, a milestone that's occurred only once this season. Fox's accuracy beyond the arc has suffered over the past four games, and he'll need it to heat up in time for the Kings' meeting against the Pelicans in the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament.