Fox is dealing with right hamstring soreness and won't return Friday against the Suns. He'll finish the game with 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 21 minutes.

Friday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so Fox could be in danger of missing Saturday's game against the Jazz. If Fox is unable to play Saturday, the Kings could turn to Davion Mitchell to take his spot in the starting lineup. Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk would also step into elevated roles in the backcourt.