Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits Thursday with quad contusion
Fox left Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a quad bruise and will not return, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
While the injury seemingly isn't serious, considering it's just a bruise, it's giving Fox enough discomfort to hold him out the remainder of Thursday's contest. More word on the injury and his status moving forward should emerge after the game or after Friday's practice.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes 14 points to overtime victory•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Rough shooting night in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Starting Friday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hits first career game winner•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Produces mixed bag in start•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will start Saturday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.