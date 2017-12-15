Fox left Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a quad bruise and will not return, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

While the injury seemingly isn't serious, considering it's just a bruise, it's giving Fox enough discomfort to hold him out the remainder of Thursday's contest. More word on the injury and his status moving forward should emerge after the game or after Friday's practice.

