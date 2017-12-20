Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits Tuesday's game early
Fox (quad) left Tuesday's game against the Sixers in the first half and will not return, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
Fox missed Sunday's game against the Raptors with a bruised quad, but was back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest. However, it appears he may have suffered some sort of aggravation to it, so Fox will now sit out after playing just 11 minutes. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, one rebound and one assist during that span. Look for Fox to be reevaluated after the game, but considering the Kings are heading into the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday, there's certainly a chance he's unable to give it a go for that contest.
