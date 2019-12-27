Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits with back spasms
Fox won't return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to back spasms.
Fox went to the locker room in the first half due to the issue, and the team has since announced that he won't return to the matchup. Cory Joseph and Yogi Ferrell should see more time at point guard as a result.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 22 points as starter•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Rejoins starting five•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Coming off bench again Friday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Minutes limit likely next two games•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Strong effort in return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.