Fox was removed from Friday's game against Utah and won't return due to right foot soreness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox registered four points (2-5 FG), a rebound, an assist and a steal over eight minutes prior to departing. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, although the Kings are unlikely to rush him back into action with only two games left on the docket this season.

