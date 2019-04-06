Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits with foot soreness
Fox was removed from Friday's game against Utah and won't return due to right foot soreness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox registered four points (2-5 FG), a rebound, an assist and a steal over eight minutes prior to departing. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, although the Kings are unlikely to rush him back into action with only two games left on the docket this season.
