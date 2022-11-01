Fox has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest after exiting the game in the first half due to knee soreness.
The exact extent of the injury is not known at this time. If Fox is forced to miss upcoming games, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk emerge as candidates to receive more playing time. The Kings' next contest comes Wednesday against the Heat.
