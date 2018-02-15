Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Expected to play in Rising Stars game
Fox (face) is expected to play in Friday's Rising Stars game following a medical examination, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox fell and hit the floor hard at the end of Wednesday's game against the Rockets, and while he did require some stitches above his right eye and chin, it doesn't look like the rookie is dealing with any further damage. The Kings' biggest concern was a possible concussion, but with Fox appearing to have been medically cleared for Friday's game, he wasn't dealing with anything that serious. Assuming all goes right in the Rising Stars game, expect Fox to be healthy and read by the end of the All-Star break.
