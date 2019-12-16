Fox is expected to play in Tuesday's game against Charlotte according to coach Luke Walton, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Barring any unexpected setbacks, the star point guard will return to action against the Hornets. Assuming that's the case, the Kings will have managed to finish with a near .500 record during Fox's absence. Prior to sustaining the injured ankle, the Kentucky product was averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 32.0 minutes per game.