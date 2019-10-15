Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Expected to sit Wednesday
Fox (back) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's exhibition against Melbourne United, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox was pulled from Monday's matchup due to a sore lower back, and the team is expected to hold him out of the preseason finale to get him ready for the regular season, which begins Wednesday in Phoenix.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Done for night•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Struggles with shooting in debut•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Says he's 'completely healthy'•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Withdraws from Team USA•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Promoted to USA National roster•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Productive with capped minutes•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.