Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Expects to be back soon
Fox (ankle) is hopeful to return sometime within the next week, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox is optimistic about a possible return as soon as Tuesday against the Hornets, but he'll likely need to make significant strides over the weekend to make this happen. "I am surprised how fast it's been," stated Fox. "I knew I wouldn't be out as long as most people are with the Grade 3, but I didn't think it would happen this fast." A more concrete return date should come into focus early next week.
