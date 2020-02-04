Fox notched 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Fox topped the 30-point mark for the second time in his last three games, and he seems to have a bigger role on offense now that Buddy Hield has moved to a bench role for the last few games. The star point guard has topped the 15-point mark while dishing out at least five assists in each of his last six contests. That should be enough to keep him as a starter across most formats.