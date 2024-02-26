Fox totaled 33 points (12-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 win over the Clippers.
The Kings are tough to beat when Fox and Domantas Sabonis turn in big totals, and Fox proved to be especially effective in all facets during the critical victory. The stellar point guard is on an incredible four-game tear, averaging 32.8 points, 7.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the span.
