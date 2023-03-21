Fox ended Monday's 128-120 loss to Utah with 37 points (14-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes.
Fox stepped up in a contest where Domantas Sabonis struggled with his shot, and the star point guard reached the 30-point plateau for the third time over his last five outings. Fox is averaging 25.9 points, 5.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.
