Fox delivered 38 points (14-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's win over the Pelicans.

Fox surpassed the 35-point mark for the second time this season and both games have come against the Pelicans -- he previously scored a season-high 43 points on Jan. 17. Fox also ended with his second-highest assist output of the campaign, as he was responsible for more than half of the team's total point haul. Fox has also scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven appearances, and his role as Sacramento's go-to guy on offense gives him a decent floor across most formats, while also possessing the upside to takeover games on any given night.