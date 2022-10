Fox recorded 36 points (15-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to the Clippers.

Fox's result usually correlates directly with the Kings' success, and thanks to Fox, they nearly pulled off an upset. Fox scored 69 points over his first two games, and when you consider the total loss margin of the first two games was only nine points, Fox may be directing the best 0-2 team in the league.