Fox ended with 35 points (13-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the 76ers.

Fox had one of the most efficient shooting performances of his career after missing just three of his 16 shots en route to surpassing the 30-point plateau for the third time over his last six appearances. He's been turning things around following a rough patch in early December. The star floor general is averaging 29.5 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor across his last six outings.