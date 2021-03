Fox went for 29 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 37 minutes Monday in the loss to the Hornets.

Fox has been on an absolute tear since Jan. 30 scoring at least 20 points in 17 of 20 games while dishing out five or more assists in each outing. Over that time, Fox is averaging 26.2 points, 9.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.