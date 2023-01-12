Fox contributed 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 135-115 victory over the Rockets.

Fox and Domantas Sabonis keyed the Kings' victory Wednesday, as both players dished nine assists while combining to score 49 points. Fox's scoring output marked the fourth time in his past five games that he has scored at least 24 points, and he has tallied nine dimes in each of his past three contests. The point guard is averaging a robust 26.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers over 14 games since Dec. 14.