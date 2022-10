Fox ended with 33 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to Portland.

Fox did all he could to will his squad to victory, posting a spectacular line in the loss. The Kings were slightly favored at home but Sacramento's game plan didn't seem to account for Jerami Grant. and Fox had his hands full opposite Damian Lillard as well. He'll try to continue his run of production against the Clippers this Saturday.