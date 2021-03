Fox finished with 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes Thursday in a 125-105 victory over the Rockets.

Fox was firing on all cylinders in the win, leading Sacramento in points and assists while also contributing on the boards. The 23-year-old is in the midst of his finest NBA campaign with per-game averages of 23.2 points, 7.6 dimes, 3.3 boards and 1.9 three-pointers.