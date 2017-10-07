Fox managed 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.

The 2017 first-round pick couldn't quite duplicate the impressive efficiency he displayed in Monday's exhibition opener, but he did see a boost in minutes while also draining his first three-pointer and serving as an effective ball distributor. Fox is poised to take the starting point guard reins from the onset of the campaign, and he could go a long way towards alleviating concerns about his shooting with a strong preseason. Early returns have been promising, as Fox has shot 12-for-19 from the field in his first two preseason tilts.