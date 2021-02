Fox delivered 27 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Pistons.

Fox scored more than 25 points for the third straight games and continues to prove his worth as the Kings' go-to player on offense on a nightly basis. He also ended a streak of games with at least eight assists at eight contests, and he's been thriving both as a scorer and as a passer in recent weeks.