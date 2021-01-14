Fox recorded 29 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3PT, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes in the 132-126 loss to Portland on Wednesday.

Fox once again set records in the loss Wednesday. The guard set a new season-high in points and rebounds. He also added his fair share of expected assists, using his excellent playmaking abilities. After what was a fluke performance only days ago against Portland, Fox has rebounded nicely with two exceptional performances to lead the Kings in multiple categories. Until he stops being the focal point of the team, he will still remain viable.