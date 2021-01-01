Fox posted 22 points (9-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Rockets.

Fox has put up at least 20 points in four of his five appearances this season, but his impact hasn't been limited to his scoring figures -- he is also averaging 6.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game to date. Expect the electric point guard to remain as one of the Kings' main scoring threats Saturday against the Rockets in the second set of this back-to-back.