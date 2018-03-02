Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Fills the box score in victory
Fox had 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three blocks, two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 victory over the Nets.
Fox had himself another nice outing Thursday, finishing with 21 points including a running floater to send the game into overtime. He has been very good since George Hill was traded away, having now played in at least 30 minutes in six of his last eight games. His assist numbers are going to be up and down, but he finds other ways to contribute and should now really be owned in all formats.
