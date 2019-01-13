Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Fills the boxscore in victory
Fox totaled 21 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 victory over Charlotte.
Fox contributed in all major categories Saturday, doing so for the third straight game. The shooting has been up and down over the past two weeks but the supporting stats more than compensate. He has been one of the more surprising fantasy assets thus far and certainly has to be in the conversation for the most improved player award.
