Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Fills up stat line in loss
Fox recorded 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Clippers.
Fox was a team leader in points, rebounds and assists on Wednesday, and it's clear that he's become the nexus of the team on both sides of the floor in his sophomore season. The point guard's excellent play gives the Kings a bright outlook, and they could be playoff-bound if the trend continues. Fox will be a crucial component of that effort.
