Kings' De'Aaron Fox: First poor game of season
Fox managed just six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals across 21 minutes in the Kings' 126-112 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Fox had started the season riding high over his first three games, but he came crashing down to earth Tuesday. The pinpoint accuracy he'd displayed versus the Jazz, Pelicans and Thunder was nowhere to be found against the Nuggets, and the blowout nature of the contest also led his lowest allotment of minutes by far over the first four games of the season. Given his strong efforts in the other trio of contests, this can likely be labeled an outlier that Fox will look to bounce back from in short order against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
