Fox logged 31 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 loss to the 76ers.

Fox came up one assist shy of a double-double but was still impressive, especially considering the tour-de-force performance by Tyrese Maxey on the other side of the ball. Fox has hit a valley or two this month, but he's holding steady with averages of 25.8 points and 6.3 assists over 11 games in January.