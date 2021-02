Fox compiled 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Bulls.

The efficient night from Fox couldn't stop the Kings' current skid, but the team had its chances to overtake Chicago until the final minutes. The point guard's numbers have see-sawed since his one-game absence, and it appears that he's still favoring the knee that forced him to miss last week's game against the Magic.