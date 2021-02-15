Fox produced 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Sunday's 124-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite being at risk for a scratch due to injury, Fox played reasonably well. He struggled to get anything going from beyond the arc but was effective at getting the ball to his other playmakers. Fox was one of the players who looked a bit lost defensively in the loss, and the Kings have struggled with containment throughout the season.