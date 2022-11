Fox posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 153-121 win over the Nets.

Fox didn't have his best shooting performance, but the electric point guard still posted a decent stat line while ending just one assist away from delivering what would have been his fourth double-double of the campaign. He's averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest in November.